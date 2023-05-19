Police arrest man suspected of stealing from 2 San Luis Obispo homes

San Luis Obispo police have arrested a man suspected of committing multiple burglaries within the city, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

Danny Ortiz-Estrada was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary May 10, according to the police.

He was caught while allegedly attempting to burglarize a home on Encanto Drive at about 12:41 p.m. near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Road and Higuera Street, police said in the release.

After police arrested and searched Ortiz-Estrada, they found other items suspected to have been stolen from a different person, according to the release.

At 1:39 p.m. the same day, police were dispatched to a home on Los Verdes Drive near the same intersection for a reported home burglary.

It was later determined that the items found on Ortiz-Estrada during the police search earlier belonged to the Los Verdes Drive resident, according to the release.

Ortiz-Estrada was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree burglary and identity theft, according to the release. His bail was set at $150,000.

Police believe Ortiz-Estrada could have committed more burglaries in San Luis Obispo, and are conducting further investigations, according to the release.