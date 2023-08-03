Police arrest man suspected of stealing trees from multiple businesses

Rome police have arrested a man accused of stealing trees from two different businesses.

On Monday, July 31, at about 11:27 am, an officer responded to a report of a theft at Storage Hound, located at 857 Technology Parkway.

An employee of the storage facility told police that a man stole a tree from outside the office.

That employee mentioned to police that she had been speaking with a friend who mentioned that someone had stolen two trees from a nearby dentist’s office about two weeks earlier.

Surveillance footage from the dentist’s office showed a silver GM Sierra truck pull up to the business at around 2 am and a man wearing a face cover uses his truck and his hands to pull a tree out of the ground.

The man left with the tree and then returned a little over an hour later and used a cable to pull another tree out of the ground.

He loaded the second tree into his truck and left with it.

Police collected the surveillance footage and a witness at the storage facility identified a possible license plate for the truck.

Rome police identified Matthew Lewis Clark, 46, as the suspect.

He was arrested and will face charges of criminal trespassing and theft by taking.

Police say the value of the stolen trees is $500.

