Police arrest man suspected of Tuesday's shots fired at 7th and Heath

Lafayette police search for evidence at the corner of Seventh and Heath streets from where a gunman fired several shots on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police arrested the man Wednesday who they suspect fired at least five shots Tuesday afternoon into a house and car at Seventh and Heath streets.

About 26 hours after the shots were fired, Lafayette police's investigation led officers to the 1400 block of Greenbush Street, where they arrested Allen Vernon Shanklin, 45, of the 1400 block of North 15th Street in Lafayette.

Officers jailed Shanklin on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy for violating a no-contact order, according to Lafayette police.

Shanklin remained incarcerated Thursday morning at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

While searching the residence where Shanklin was arrested, officers found four firearms, one of which was reported stolen, police said.

Tuesday's shooting at Seventh and Heath streets struck a house and car in the 1100 block of North Seventh Street. It was the second incident of shots fired in that area this month.

On June 12, a different house and different vehicle were struck by bullets, police and neighbors said.

No one was injured in Tuesday's or the June 12 shots-fired incidents, according to police.

The Journal & Courier asked if the two shots-fired incidents are related. They have not yet responded.

Neighbors said there were at least two other people in the car at the time the shots were fired Tuesday — possibly as many as three people.

The Journal & Courier asked about whether these people have been located and/or arrested. They have not yet responded.

