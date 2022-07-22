Police arrest man on suspicion of aggravated robbery

Jul. 21—A 25-year-old Odessa man was arrested Tuesday after the mother of his child identified him as the man who sent another man to the hospital with multiple facial fractures.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 24-year-old man called 911 around 3 a.m. June 28 after being severely beaten and discovering his truck was missing from an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Tanglewood Lane.

The man told officers he and a 22-year-old woman were asleep in the woman's apartment when they heard a loud banging at the door and the door being kicked in. He said two men entered the apartment and began beating his face.

After the men dragged him out of bed, the man said one of them began strangling him while the other began kicking him in the face and ribs, the report said. During the altercation, the man said he heard one of the men tell the woman, "I know you've been cheating on my brother."

The man said he was eventually able to get away from the men, but when he went outside he found his truck was missing.

The man was taken to the hospital where doctors discovered he had a broken nose, multiple other facial fractures and a broken right wrist, according to the report.

According to the report, the truck was found about eight hours later in an alley behind the 1200 block of University Boulevard with its windshield smashed in several places and the driver's side door frame and door badly damaged.

The beaten man and the woman identified Albert Anthony Llanez as one of the men and a warrant was issued for his arrest and that of a 23-year-old man whose name was redacted from the report.

Llanez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated robbery. He was released from the Ector County jail after posting a $75,000 surety bond.

When asked why Llanez would have attacked the man, the woman said "it was probably because (the alleged victim) was at the house."