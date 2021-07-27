Police arrest man on suspicion of intentionally striking, killing motorcyclist on N. Minneapolis block

Minneapolis police over the weekend arrested a 31-year-old man who they say intentionally struck and killed a motorcyclist in the Jordan neighborhood last week, before fleeing.

The man was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder; he remained held without bail Tuesday, as prosecutors weighed charges against him.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

Police say that on July 20 the man was behind the wheel of an SUV that intentionally ran over a motorcyclist in the area of N. 31st and Queen avenues on the city's North Side. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist on the ground with no pulse and tried to revive him, according to police. The victim, whose name hasn't been released by authorities, later died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

