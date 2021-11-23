Police arrest man on suspicion of murder in Fort Worth video game system sale killing

Police on Monday arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a killing last week in far north Fort Worth that they said occurred during the sale of a video game system.

Mateo Deanda was booked on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of Kenneth Johnson, 19, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Deanda shot Johnson to death on Nov. 15 as the homicide victim ran after he sold Deanda a gaming system and video games in the 8500 block of Ranch Hand Trail, police said.

Deanda and Johnson had agreed to a $700 deal over the system and games. Deanda noticed after he had given Johnson money that the system inside of Johnson’s backpack was different than the one they had discussed, police said.

Johnson began to run with the system and money. Deanda yelled at Johnson to stop, pulled out a handgun and fired two shots into the ground, police said. Police said that Deanda told them that he fired additional shots toward Johnson when he did not stop running.

Johnson died in a driveway from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, police said on Thursday.