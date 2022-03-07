Police arrest man on suspicion of murder in St. Paul shooting

Mar. 7—A man found fatally shot in a St. Paul backyard on Friday was a 31-year-old, police said Monday as they announced an arrest in the homicide.

Police who responded to a 911 call about 11:30 a.m. Friday located Regis A. Jones in the 600 block of Blair Avenue and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

On Sunday, officers arrested Delaquay Williams, 27, of St. Paul, on suspicion of murder in Shakopee.

Police said Friday the motive for Jones' shooting was under investigation. It is St. Paul's 10th homicide of 2022.