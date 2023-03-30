Police arrest man on suspicion of murder in death of woman found under Fort Worth bridge

Homicide detectives on Thursday arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman whose body was found last week under a bridge in Fort Worth.

Joseph Aparicio, 29, was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Janeecia Mason, 19. Mason was discovered dead about 9 a.m. on March 23 under a bridge at 350 Precinct Line Road, Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause of Mason’s death.

Police have not released an account or date of the killing, information on the location where they allege it occurred, or described what they allege motivated Aparicio.

Mason’s sister wrote on March 20 in a Facebook post that Mason, who was known as Nene, was missing and was last seen getting into a car on March 17 in the Dallas area.