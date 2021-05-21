Police arrest man on suspicion of thefts, seek owners of stolen property

May 21—Janesville police say they arrested a town of Milton man on suspicion of robbery and stealing a vehicle while they say he was committing another theft, according to a news release.

Patrick J. Ryan, 46, town of Milton, was arrested on counts of intoxicated driving, burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

A white Mitsubishi Lancer had been reported stolen May 12 and had been observed several times in Janesville in the days after. Members of the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a grid search of the city for the vehicle May 16 and located it that afternoon while the driver was "in the process of committing a theft," according to the release.

After the arrest, officers found more stolen property, some of which was returned to owners, according to the news release. Police are holding more items that they have not been able to connect to other incidents or owners.

Because of the amount of unclaimed stolen property, police think Ryan committed thefts that have not been reported, according to the release. The police department asks anyone with more information or anyone who was the victim of a theft between May 12 and 16 to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

Earlier this week, police gave residents these tips to prevent property theft after a recent string of vehicle thefts:

* Lock doors and windows.

* Lock sheds and out buildings.

* Close garage doors.

* Secure vehicles and remove keys and all valuables.

* Turn on exterior lights at residences.

* Make sure exterior security equipment is functioning properly.

* Contact police about suspicious activity.