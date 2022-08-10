Police arrest man after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
Police have arrested a man after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Authorities were called to Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue at around 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Police said a man barricaded himself inside a home as they were serving a warrant.
Officers took the man into custody around 3:58 p.m.
There were no injuries.
