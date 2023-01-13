Police arrest man after threatening security guard with paintball gun in Downtown Seattle

Seattle police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a security guard at a Downtown building with a paintball gun Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Cherry Street for a report of two men pointing a gun at a man after he approached them about smoking what appeared to be fentanyl.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers contacted the 19-year-old male victim who is a security guard at the building. The man told police he observed a man smoking fentanyl and asked him to move from the building’s entrance so tenants wouldn’t have to walk through the smoke. Soon after, the victim was approached by another yelling man who pulled out a gun.

Officers located the suspect nearby and took him into custody without incident. Police recovered a paintball gun resembling a handgun and brass knuckles.

The man was arrested for felony harassment and charges were requested for unlawful use of weapons. He was later booked into King County Jail.