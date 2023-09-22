Police arrest man, find three homemade explosives at home in Southeast Albuquerque

Sep. 21—Albuquerque police arrested a man after finding multiple homemade bombs at a home off East Central on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelsey Waggoner, 49, is charged with possession of an explosive device. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Danielle Silva, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers found three homemade explosives at a home near Central and Wyoming.

At least one of the explosives was a pipe bomb with a light bulb, gunpowder and nails as components, according to court records.

On Tuesday night, police took Waggoner to a hospital for a mental evaluation after he called 911, saying he had "possible explosives" and "wanted to commit suicide by way of police officers."

Less than 24 hours later, Waggoner was out on the streets and calling 911 again.

Police responded about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to a bomb threat at a home in the 100 block of Vermont NE, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Waggoner told a dispatcher he had made multiple bombs that were spread around the property and he was headed to the Walmart store on Eubank, north of Central.

Police said Waggoner was arrested at the Walmart location without incident. He told police he built the bombs because he "was in fear" of an Albuquerque man and built the devices for protection.

Police said at the home on Vermont they found three homemade explosives, one of which had been placed on the hood of a car. The bomb squad took X-rays of the device and learned it was a functional pipe bomb that would explode if connected to the car's battery.