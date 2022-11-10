Police arrest man they say is on video dragging body down stairs. He says it’s not him

A man was seen on video dragging a body down the stairs of an apartment complex in Arizona, police said.

But Michael Binion-Jones, 30, told Mesa police it wasn’t him, following his arrest on Monday, Nov. 7, police said in a probable cause statement.

A personal surveillance camera recorded Binion-Jones and a man walking up the stairs to an apartment on Nov. 6 after meeting in a parking lot at the complex, police said.

Witnesses who were with the man then heard gunshots, police said.

Police said Binion-Jones was later seen on the same camera dragging the man’s body down the stairs and placing him in a landscaped area.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Deangelo Tye, according to a news release from the Mesa Police Department.

A witness found the body in bushes after going back to the apartment to look for the man and called authorities, police said.

When police arrived they found drag marks going to an apartment where Binion-Jones’ girlfriend answered the door, police said.

There was also blood splatter on the door, police said.

Police said Binion-Jones was the only person seen on camera leaving the apartment, but he said he saw another person chase the man in the complex.

When police showed him the video, he said it wasn’t him.

Binion-Jones was arrested and faces a second-degree murder charge, court documents show. His bail was set at $1 million, Maricopa County jail records show.

His next court hearing is Nov. 15.

