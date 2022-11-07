Police arrest man wanted in connection to shooting, crash in West Hartford Friday

Police arrested a man on assault charges Sunday night in connection to a shooting and crash in West Hartford after a search for him leaked across state lines into Massachusetts on Friday, according to the West Hartford police.

Darnell Barnes, 22, was arrested on an active warrant before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and charged in connection to a shooting and related car crash at the University of Saint Joseph early Friday morning, police said.

Police responded to a parking lot on the west side of the campus and a nearby rollover crash on Albany Avenue before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers determined the two incidents were related and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was suffering from gunshot wounds, West Hartford Sgt. Amanda Martin said at a press conference Friday. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was in stable condition as of Friday, Martin said.

Police determined Barnes was a suspect and recovered his unoccupied vehicle on the Mass Pike in Blandford, according to the Massachusetts State Police Friday. Troopers were searching for Barnes in the area and put out messages to residents to look out for him since he was considered armed and dangerous.

Barnes was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and evading responsibility.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, police said. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the police at 860-523-5203.