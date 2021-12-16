Police arrest man wanted in Elizabeth City triple-homicide that killed 3-year-old

Police announced the arrest Thursday of a man wanted in a triple-homicide in Elizabeth City, according to a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Ricky Lewis Etheridge, Jr., 34 was taken into custody Wednesday in Norfolk and taken to the city jail where he is currently held without bond.

Etheridge was wanted on three counts of murder as a result of a shooting and that occurred in Elizabeth City on Dec. 2 and claimed the lives of Takeyia De’Shay Berry, 39; Berry’s daughter, Allura Pledger, 3; and Jaquan White, 18. Three other men were injured in the shooting.

Police may seek additional charges as their investigation continues. Etheridge’s first court appearance in Norfolk is scheduled for Friday.

