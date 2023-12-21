Police arrest man wanted for questioning in fatal Wilkinsburg shooting

Detectives with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg last month.

Darnell Green, 24, was arrested on Thursday. Police say they are questioning him about the death of Darryl Nelson.

Nelson was found dead inside of a home on Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Nov 27.

Detectives took Green into custody at a building on Union Avenue in McKeesport. He was arrested without incident.

Green is currently being held at Allegheny County Police headquarters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Saxonburg Borough Manager accused of shooting his neighbor’s dog with crossbow Fayette County chiropractor accused of indecent assault against 2 patients Man killed in Derry Township crash VIDEO: Truck stolen, vehicles rummaged through on Baldwin block, neighbors say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts