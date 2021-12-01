Police arrest man Wednesday morning after reports of shots fired in downtown Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – Police arrested a 32-year-old man after reports of someone shooting a gun in the 1300 block of Second Street early Wednesday.

At 1:59 a.m. Wednesday, a caller reported a man with a handgun had fired it, according to the Stevens Point Police Department. At 2:03 a.m., police arrested the 32-year-old Stevens Point man.

Witnesses said a man had entered several vehicles and stole items prior to firing the handgun twice, according to police.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and theft of a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Shots reported fired in downtown Stevens Point; police arrest man