Police arrest man after West Seattle incident involving knife and gun ends with woman shot

Police arrested a man on Sunday after an incident involving a knife and a gun ended with a woman shot.

Witnesses called 911 around 12 p.m. to report a shooting in the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest, said the Seattle Police Department.

When police got there they found out there was a disturbance with a knife and gun involved. A 24-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers gave them aid until Seattle Fire arrived and then they were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun and evidence at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault and will be booked into the King County Jail.