Police arrest man whose escape triggered search, Cobb school lockdown

Jan. 3—An Atlanta man who escaped from law enforcement custody in October has been apprehended again.

Authorities allege that Deontavious Robertson, 29, escaped from custody on Oct. 12, fleeing on foot from a Mableton apartment where he had been detained by Cobb County sheriff's deputies. Police searched for Robertson for hours, putting nearby City View Elementary on lockdown, according to arrest warrants.

While that search was unsuccessful, Robertson was eventually arrested last Friday and booked into the Cobb County jail, according to jail records.

According to warrants for his arrest, Cobb sheriff's deputies encountered Robertson on Oct. 12 while serving an eviction at the Mableton Ridge apartment complex off Mableton Parkway. Robertson, who was found sleeping in the master bedroom, told deputies he was staying there with his girlfriend.

Deputies found a loaded 9 mm pistol on a shelf in a closet, after Robertson and his girlfriend had said there were no weapons in the apartment, per the warrants.

Robertson is accused in warrants of providing a fake name and date of birth to the deputies. He did, however, admit that "he had served time in prison, thereby violating," state law, which prohibits convicted felons from possessing guns.

Deputies subsequently handcuffed Robertson. They were awaiting the arrival of a mobile fingerprint scanner to identify him when he "suddenly jumped up and began running from the scene," according to the warrants.

Deputies chased Robertson but were unsuccessful in locating him. Cobb police assisted in a roughly two-hour search, using dogs and drones, per the warrants. City View Elementary, just around the corner, was placed on lockdown.

While the initial search was unsuccessful, investigators were able to learn Robertson's identity, according to the warrants, and discovered he also had warrants out of Fulton County and Warren County, both for probation violation. The Fulton County probation stemmed from burglary and obstruction charges, while the Warren County probation stemmed from a theft charge.

The Cobb sheriff's office finally apprehended Robertson on Dec. 30 at the Quality Inn & Suites, located on Blairs Ridge Road near Austell.

Robertson is charged with two felonies — escape and a gun possession charge — and two misdemeanors — giving a false name and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He is being held at the Cobb jail, where he has holds from Fulton and Warren counties, and is not eligible for bond.