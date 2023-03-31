Police arrest man and woman accused of traveling to Merced to sell narcotics

A man and woman suspected of traveling to Merced to sell narcotics have been arrested, according to authorities.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jack Hervey and Helen Canter, both 19, were arrested by Merced Police Department gang unit officers in the 1900 block of East Childs Avenue, according to Sgt. Leone Pintabona.

Police said an officer obtained information that a man and woman from Aromas on Highway 101 south of Gilroy were traveling to Merced to sell narcotics. Gang unit officers set up surveillance and were able to identify the arriving vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and officers located about 1,000 fentanyl pills as well as cocaine, multiple pairs of metal knuckles and money, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Both Hervey and Canter were booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics for sale and conspiracy, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Jesus Lopez at 209-388-7782 or by email at lopezj@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.