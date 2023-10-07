Police arrest man after woman is found fatally stabbed inside her north Wichita home

A 35-year-old Wichita man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Wichita woman on Friday.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder after 66-year-old Brenda McNeely of Wichita was found fatally stabbed inside her north Wichita home, Wichita police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

Arrest records show Antonio Darnell Jones was arrested in connection with the homicide investigation. The Sedgwick County Jail inmate search said Jones, 35, was booked into the jail at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers responded just after 3 p.m. to a check-welfare call at a home in the 2300 block of N. Chautauqua for McNeely, according to the release.

“Officers received information that Brenda could be inside possibly injured and in need of help,” Gupilan said.

Police arrived and found the front door had been forced open. They found McNeely with a stab wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Gupilan said.

Detectives learned that McNeely and the suspect, who both knew each other, were involved in a disturbance that led to McNeely being fatally stabbed, police said.

Anyone who has any information on this case is encouraged to call WPD Detectives at 316-269-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

This is at least the city’s 38th homicide of the year. There were 31 at this time last year.