Police arrest Manor man accused of fatally shooting teenager outside Walmart

Manor Police responded to a Walmart in Manor, where they found one male dead from multiple gunshot wounds

Manor police have arrested a suspect in the Thursday fatal shooting of a teenager in a Walmart parking lot.

Juan Acuna-Gaona, 25, is charged with first-degree felony murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Luis Frias-Hernandez, according to an email from Lt. Lawrence Rideau of the Manor Police Department. Acuna-Gaona was arrested without incident and taken to the Travis County Jail and Central Booking Facility.

Police responded shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call at a Walmart at 11923 E. U.S. 290 regarding the shooting. Medics from Austin-Travis County EMS performed life-saving measures but pronounced Frias-Hernandez dead at the scene shortly after 4 a.m., according to police.

The Manor PD is on scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart located at 11923 HWY 290. 1 male victim was located deceased w/ multiple gunshot wounds. At this time investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public. Media = parking lot. pic.twitter.com/iss3DRP3RA — Manor Police Department (@ManorPolice) December 14, 2023

Manor police Sgt. Craig Struble previously told the American-Statesman that the shooting was caught on video surveillance. Officials do not believe Frias-Hernandez was a customer at Walmart because the store was not open at the time of the incident, Struble said.

Staff writer Bianca Moreno-Paz contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Manor police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Walmart parking lot