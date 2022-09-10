Police arrest Medford homicide suspect

Sep. 10—Medford police arrested homicide suspect Shawn Robert Lee Conte on Friday afternoon, 48 hours after a fatal shooting on Lincoln Street in Medford.

Medford SWAT and MADGE (Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement) detectives assisted Medford police in locating and arresting Conte in the first block of Lowe Road in Ashland, according to a social media post by the Medford Police Department.

Conte, 26, is now facing a second-degree murder charge and a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

This is not the first time Conte has run afoul of the law, according to court records. Records list multiple charges for Conte stretching back to 2017, including criminal mischief, burglary, harassment, identity theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Medford police responded to a report of gunshots and a disturbance at 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Lincoln street Thursday, according to a news advisory issued by Medford police.

Officers arrived to find a victim in the street with apparent gunshot wounds, the advisory stated. The victim, now identified as 29-year-old Christopher Postlethwait, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The case will now be handled by the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.