Police arrest Medford man on murder charge

Oct. 13—A Medford man is in the Jackson County Jail without bail after police said he shot and killed another person north of Central Point.

Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford is being held on initial charges of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and attempting to elude police in a vehicle, according to jail records.

He had not been arraigned on formal charges in Jackson County Circuit Court as of noon Thursday, according to court records.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Kirtland Road.

Murphy shot the victim multiple times on a gravel pullout near the Denman Wildlife Area, the sheriff's office said.

A Mercy Flights ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital, where the person was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The name of the deceased person has not been released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, Murphy fled the scene of the shooting and was located going southbound on Interstate 5 near Talent. The suspect drove off from a traffic stop, and law enforcement personnel began a pursuit.

An Ashland Police Department officer put out a spike successfully, and the suspect came to a stop on I-5 at milepost 13.5 south of Ashland. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff's office said.

Medford, Ashland, Phoenix and Talent police helped sheriff's deputies in locating and pursuing the suspect vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

