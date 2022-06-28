Police make arrest in Memorial Day shooting

Jun. 28—Brunswick police made an arrest Monday in connection with the Memorial Day shooting on a neighborhood street in Brunswick, during which a teenage girl and a young man suffered gunshot wounds.

Kiejuan Smith, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, discharge of a firearm on a public street and reckless conduct, according to Glynn County Detention Center records. Brunswick police booked him into the county jail at 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Smith's arrest is in connection with a shootout on the afternoon of May 30 that injured a 14-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man, police said. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Lee Street at around 3:53 p.m. after a vehicle pulled up to several people who were walking along the road, police said.

The two were wounded when "several shots were fired" during an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The girl was taken to the 1600 block of L Street, where county EMS workers responded, police said. She was flown by helicopter to a regional hospital for treatment of her wounds. The wounded man received treatment at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick police detective Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2650, Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516, or email bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.