Police arrest men suspected of being in retail theft ring

Jul. 20—State police arrested two people Tuesday on weapons and drug charges, who are also suspected of being part of a retail theft ring that targeted businesses in Enfield, Glastonbury, and Vernon.

Police in those towns, along with police in Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, all have active warrants for the men, identified as Edwin Pacheco, 26, of Hartford, and Bryan Shephard, 33, of Canterbury.

Both men first showed up in court Wednesday on the charges from state police that stem from a traffic stop in Hartford.

According to state police, around 3 p.m. Tuesday, detectives and troopers conducting a highway enforcement operation observed Pacheco operating an overdue U-Haul rental van suspected in numerous thefts. Pacheco had removed all of the U-Haul decals and heavily tinted the windows.

Troopers trailed the vehicle until Pacheco pulled into a gas station on Brainard Road in Hartford. Pacheco was combative when troopers confronted him, forcing a detective to use a Taser to subdue Pacheco and place him in handcuffs, state police said.

Inside the truck, detectives found 30 bags of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, knives, a machete, and a loaded firearm without a serial number, state police said.

They also found a second passenger, Danielle Pelletier, 40, of Manchester, who was also arrested and was found to have two warrants for failure to appear.

Pacheco and Shephard were charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

