Police arrest Merced man accused of striking roommate in head with cane

A Merced man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attacking his roommate with a cane.

Officers responded to the 100 block of West San Clemente Drive at about 8:14 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

A 44-year-old man told officers that the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Richard Gluhm of Merced, struck him in the head with the cane during an argument.

Gluhm was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to jail records. Police said the roommate suffered an injury to his head that was not considered serious.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Ramon Ayala at 209-388-7765 or by email at ayalar@cityofmerced.org.

