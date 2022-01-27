Police arrest Merced man wanted on felony warrant for multiple sexual assault charges

A 34-year old Merced man, wanted on felony warrant for multiple sexual assault charges, was located and arrested in Merced on Tuesday by a task force with the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the Merced Police Department.

Timothy Reedy was located in a residence in the 3600 block of Quail Avenue in Merced on Tuesday. He was turned over to Merced Police Department detectives after his arrest and later booked in the Merced County Jail.

Reedy’s bail is set at $1 million.

Reedy had been on the run. Officers originally took two separate reports regarding the continuous sexual abuse of children on April 9, 2021.

Reedy, 34, of Merced, also known as Timothy Cortez, was identified as the suspect.

Reedy is a convicted sex offender in violation for failure to register, according to police.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Sannadan at 209-388-7773 or by email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.