Police make arrest in metro-east teen’s shooting death investigated by Major Case Squad

A man has been arrested and charged in the July 23 shooting death of a teenager in Madison.

Caleb W. Jones, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Jaylen Woods, according to charging documents filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers found Woods, 19, in the backyard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in July.

The Madison Police Department reported a double shooting in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road about 1 p.m. A second victim was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City with non-life threatening injuries, according to a release. The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is investigating the shooting.

Granite City Police Major Nick Novacich, who is the commanding officer for the Major Case Squad in this shooting, said Thursday the investigation is continuing and he couldn’t comment on a motive.

Novacich said Jones was recently arrested. Court records show his warrant was returned on Tuesday and the charges were filed July 27.

Along with the charges in Woods’ death, Jones also was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting of the second victim.

Jones was being held in the Madison County Jail Thursday morning in lieu of $3 million bail.

Madison County court records do not list a defense attorney for Jones.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.