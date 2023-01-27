Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week.

Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police.

As a result of the investigation into the robbery, police have arrested 27-year-old Morgan Steinle.

Steinle has been charged with robbery and is currently in the Middletown City Jail.








