Police arrest Mifflinburg man on assault charges

May 19—MIFFLINBURG — State police arrested Nathan A. Snyder, 43, of Limestone Township, on allegations he assaulted a woman at his home overnight Sunday, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

According to the complaint filed by Trooper Logan Spiece, state police at Milton, the woman accused Snyder of taking her into the basement of his home where he allegedly struck, stomped and kicked her in her head and stomach.

The woman had visible bruising to her arm and torso but refused medical treatment to determine the extent of her injuries, according to the complaint. The alleged incident occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday, the complaint states.

Spiece charged Snyder with aggravated assault, a felony, two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats. The latter charges are misdemeanors.

Mensch arraigned Snyder at 2 a.m. Monday and ordered him held in county jail on percentage bail — 10 percent of $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO