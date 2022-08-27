Police make new arrest in Miller Street shooting from fall 2021

Breaking news in the Montgomery area

This story from October 2021 was updated Aug. 26, 2022, with new information from the Montgomery Police Department.

Police have dropped charges against a man who was arrested last fall in connection with the October 2021 shooting death of Joshua Taylor, 36.

Miles May was initially charged with Taylor’s death, but Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said newly discovered evidence prompted authorities to drop the case against May and arrest Trent Harris, 42.

Harris, of Montgomery, was arrested on Aug. 18 and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was held on a $1.5 million bond.

Taylor died being shot on Oct. 11, 2021, in the 2000 block of Miller Street in Montgomery.

Police released no additional information about the case.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police identify 36-year-old male victim in shooting on Miller Street