Police make arrest in missing Indy teen girl's killing after body found on northeast side

One day after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found behind a thicket of trees at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police have announced an arrest in the case.

The girl was identified as Janiya Carr and she died of a gunshot wound, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Two days before she was found fatally shot, Carr's mother reported her missing from their home at an apartment complex located less than half a mile from the crime scene.

The man arrested in her death was identified as 34-year-old Tevis Walker, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He was taken into custody Thursday night.

“The senseless and tragic death of Janiya Carr is unconscionable and unacceptable for her family, friends and community,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams in a news release. “I’m proud of the many detectives, investigators, victim advocates and officers who worked through the night and into this evening, many without sleep, to identify, apprehend and arrest the person we believe responsible for Janiya’s death."

Walker was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Alabama, according to police.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the death and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeremy Ingram at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.

Here’s what’s known about Carr and her death:

Where was she found?

Carr was found behind the tree line of the Carriage House East apartment complex in the 10000 block of Aristocrat Drive North, just off 42nd Street and Mitthoefer Road. The case was first reported as a death investigation, then responding officers learned Carr had gunshot wounds.

When was she found?

A police cruiser guards an apartment area on the east side of Indianapolis, where other officers are doing an investigation related to the death of a girl found in nearby woods a day earlier, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

About noon on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

What happened?

No details have been announced about what led to Carr's killing. Online records show her family contacted Indianapolis Metropolitan Police about her whereabouts on Oct. 30, two days before she was found. Online records indicate she was considered a runaway. A missing person alert was not issued in the search for her.

More: Silver, amber and blue: What you need to know about Indiana missing persons alerts

Who was Janiya Carr?

“I don’t know how to live with this pain,” said Demetria Boston, the girl's mother while speaking with reporters Thursday.

Carr was a student at Arsenal Technical High School, who recently attended homecoming and planned to celebrate her 16th birthday in a few weeks, her mother said.

