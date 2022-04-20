Police arrest Missouri man in connection with deadly shooting in Salina, KS

Salina police say a Missouri man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead on Wednesday, according to a Salina police news release.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, took Anthony Lopez-Garcia, 27, of Independence, into custody on unrelated City charges, the release said.

Lopez-Garcia will be extradited back to Kansas on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges, Salina police captain Paul Forrester said.

Salina police were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue for a vehicle crash call, the release said.

Officers found a man dead inside a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis. The man had been shot and one else was in the car, the release said.

Missouri Department of Corrections records show that Lopez-Garcia is on parole. He was charged with first-degree robbery in 2020, records show.

The investigation is ongoing.