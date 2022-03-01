Police arrest mom of kids found in home with needles

Mar. 1—The mother of two children who were found living in a West Side home among dozens of hypodermic needles last month is now facing charges.

Tiffany Albert has been charged with two counts of felony reckless conduct and two counts of child endangerment More details emerged and the case with the arrest Monday of Albert, 25:

* Police said some of the needles were capped, others uncapped, and some were filled or "loaded" with a brown liquid substance they believe is heroin. Police found the needles on the floor, dresser and scattered throughout the room, according to police affidavits filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Some were on the bed where police found the two children.

* Police found the older child, age 8, naked in a bed when they broke in the door at 141 West St. and entered the apartment. He was covered in bruises. The 4-year-old was only wearing a shirt.

* Albert told police she left the home after being punched, but police allege she never called authorities despite her knowledge that the children remained in the residence. In front of police, she told her mother "Mom, that has been going on for a while now," what police believe is a reference to the needles.

* The man found with the children, Raymond Punturieri, 33, admitted to police that he had been selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from the apartment, according to police reports.

Police went to the apartment in the predawn hours of Feb. 10 after being called by Punturieri, police have said. Although Punturieri was speaking to police on the telephone, he refused to open the door. Police had to kick in the door.

Punturieri made no sense to police. "He was incapable of forming a coherent sentence," police wrote. "He uttered things such as 'I want to speak to a senator,' 'I don't know what I took,' and 'I don't know why I called.'"

Albert later told police she left the house because Punturieri told her he thought someone had drugged him and he had demons in his body.

Punturieri had punched her with a closed fist that night and had been abusing her for a year, Albert said.

She told police why she didn't call after that alleged assault: "She was frightened for her safety and he often threatened to kill her and her children if she made a report to police," police wrote.

A judge has ordered Punturieri held at Valley Street jail without bail. Albert was freed on her own recognizance, but a judge warned her she can see her two children only under limitations set by the state Division for Children, Youth and Families.