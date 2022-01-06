Police make arrest in Monday night shooting death

Jan. 6—Police took Markethon Antquone Heath of Greenville into custody early Tuesday morning in connection with shootings that left one man dead and another injured.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police had released few details of Greenville's and Hunt County's first homicide of 2022.

Heath remained in custody Wednesday at Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 on a murder charge and $150,000 on an aggravated assault charge. Bond of $3,000 also was set on two misdemeanor arrest warrants from April 2021, according to police.

Heath has filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 354th District Court seeking the appointment of defense counsel. No hearing had been scheduled with the court as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Greenville Police Department released a statement Tuesday indicating that at 9:56 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One victim was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital.

Calls to police seeking information on the identities of the victims as well as additional details in the case were not immediately returned as of Wednesday.

Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.