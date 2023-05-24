Police arrest Montgomery man in connection with 2022 shooting death of teen

The Montgomery Police Department on Tuesday charged a 27-year-old man with capital murder and possession of a pistol as a person convicted of a felony, officers said.

Officers arrested Travontaye Rudolph of Montgomery in connection with the July 12, 2022, shooting death of David Werking, 19, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Rudolph on Tuesday and he remains in the Montgomery jail without bond.

Police did not release any further information.

