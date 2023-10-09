Police arrest ‘Most Wanted’ woman accused of assaulting minor, kidnapping baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives was taken into custody last week, ending a several months-long search.

The arrest comes nearly eight months after 39-year-old Archangalena Tassy was indicted on charges for allegedly assaulting a minor and kidnapping her baby, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

While the indictment was handed down on Jan. 25, 2023, the charges stem back to an incident that, according to an arrest affidavit, occurred on July 5, 2022. Officers responded to an apartment on Nolensville Road for what was initially dispatched as a missing 1-month-old child.

Archangalena Tassy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When police arrived, they were met by a minor, who informed them that her child had been taken by her boyfriend, 20-year-old Tyler Tassy, and his mother, Archangalena Tassy.

The minor lived with the Tassys at their home on Packard Drive but told investigators that she fled to her mother’s apartment on Nolensville Road after an argument over the paternity of the child.

Then, around 4 p.m., Tyler and Archangalena showed up at the home on Nolensville Road, according to the affidavit. Authorities said they entered the home either because the door was unlocked, or they were let in by a small child.

At that point, the situation reportedly escalated into an assault involving the Tassys, the child’s mother and her brother and sister. Officers said the child’s mother had visible marks on her arm and the right side of her face.

Her sister also had red marks on her chest, left arm and forehead; while police reported that her brother sustained a scratch to his forehead. According to investigators, there was a short cell phone video that showed the fight inside the home.

The indictment charging Archangalena with aggravated assault also notes that the incident involved “strangulation or attempted strangulation.”

After the fight, the minor told police Archangalena “ripped the baby away from her” and took off. A short search led law enforcement to the Family Safety Center, where they reportedly found her and the baby unharmed.

The charges against Archangalena include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault by strangulation, attempted kidnapping and two counts of assault. Tyler was also indicted on multiple charges stemming from the alleged assault, according to court documents.

Archangalena is among at least 74 of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives who have been taken into custody within the past 12 months. The “Top 10 Most Wanted” list was launched on Oct. 19, 2022, and has since brought in several tips.

In a June 29 interview, Capt. Billy Morris, who oversees the Criminal Warrants Division, said nearly 90% of tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest. The list is updated every Wednesday. To view last week’s list, click here.

For anyone in a crisis, help is out there. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

