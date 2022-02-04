Police make arrest in motel parking lot shooting death

Lakewood Police officers arrested a suspect Thursday in the Jan. 25 shooting death of a 29-year-old man in a Tacoma motel parking lot.

Demonte Nettles Williams was identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office as the shooting victim. He was found unresponsive Jan. 25 by first responders who were summoned to the scene by a caller to South Sound 911.

Williams was shot in the 8700 block of S. Hosmer Street. Although life-saving measures were started immediately he was declared dead on scene.

Tacoma detectives identified a 44-year-old male as the suspect in Williams’ death. He was arrested in Lakewood.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.