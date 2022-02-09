Police arrest murder suspect after body found in burned-out Pearl City apartment

Feb. 9—UPDATE 6 :40 p.m.

Scott Deangelo, the primary suspect in a second-degree murder investigation involving the human remains found in a Pearl City apartment, has been arrested.

The Honolulu Police Department said officers arrested Deangelo at around 5 :45 p.m. in Laie.

UPDATE 4 :50 p.m.

Honolulu police say they are looking for an "armed and dangerous " suspect and have opened a murder investigation after a Pearl City apartment fire led to the discovery of human remains Monday night.

Scott Deangelo, 32, is wanted for suspicion of second-degree murder after being identified as a suspect in the case, police said this afternoon.

Deangelo, according to CrimeStoppers, reportedly fled the scene of the fire at the apartment building at 906 Lehua Ave., where a male victim was found dead and with "suspicious injuries."

Deangelo reportedly climbed out of a window in the building and fled in a white SUV with a firearm, which has not been recovered.

Honolulu Police Department officials said the victim and Deangelo are acquaintances.

CrimeStoppers and HPD are asking for the public's assistance in finding Deangelo, but warned that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD's homicide detail said Deangelo's vehicle was found on Kamehameha Highway in front of a Hauula residence.

Deangelo does not have a criminal history in Hawaii, she said.

A preliminary report from the Honolulu Fire Department said the fire was intentionally set, according to HPD.

HPD didn't disclose additional information about the case, citing the ongoing investigation. No additional information about the victim's injuries or his relationship with Deangelo was provided.

CrimeStoppers can be reached (808 ) 955-8300, and anonymous web tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Previous coverage Honolulu police have opened an arson and unattended death investigation after human remains were found in the aftermath of a Pearl City apartment fire Monday night.

Police and firefighters responded to the building fire at 906 Lehua Ave. at 8 :55 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the building's fourth floor, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 9 :18 p.m. and extinguished it shortly afterward.

Human remains were discovered within the unit after the blaze was extinguished, police said.

Witnesses reportedly saw an unidentified male jump out of a window and flee in a white sport utility vehicle, police added.

There are no arrests at this time.

In addition to the unattended death and first-degree arson investigation, police have also opened a reckless endangering investigation.