Police arrest murder suspect in fatal Everman shooting, officials say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Everman man, officials said.

Kaysonn Earnest was arrested Tuesday, the Everman Emergency Services department said in a social media post.

Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Lee Street in Everman the night of March 8. They found Armond McGowan with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earnest faces a murder charge and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $250,000 bond, officials said.