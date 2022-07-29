Police arrest murder suspect in January shootout

Jul. 29—Authorities on Wednesday nabbed an alleged gunman who was involved in the deadly January shootout at the Bamboo Lounge in which a combatant was killed and five patrons wounded, city police said

Antonio LaFrancis Duncan, 28, was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday on charges that include malice murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Duncan and turned him over to Brunswick police, said Angela Smith, the department's assistant chief of administration.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police would not disclose where U.S. Marshals found Duncan.

Brunswick police allege Duncan became embroiled in an argument with Brandon Capers inside the Bamboo Lounge at 2717 U.S. 17 in Brunswick shortly after midnight on Jan. 15.

The argument escalated into a gunfight, with a hail of gunfire striking Capers and five bystanders, ages 25 to 52, police said.

An off-duty Brunswick police officer who was working a security detail at the lounge immediately alerted police on duty after hearing gunfire from just outside the bar.

Capers, 32, later died of his wounds. Four women and one man were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Brunswick police issued arrest warrants for Duncan and Darren Devario Cowart Jr. several days later and issued a request for the public's help in locating the two men.

Cowart's arrest warrant charged him with party to a crime of murder, and Duncan was sought on a murder warrant. Police warned the public that Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Glynn County Sheriff deputies nabbed Cowart last month following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Barton Street in the city on June 14. Deputies say Cowart was a passenger and jumped from the vehicle and ran after the early afternoon traffic stop on June 14, but deputies pursed and caught him.

Story continues

Police say Cowart accompanied Duncan to the Bamboo Lounge that night, according to a warrant filed in Glynn County Magistrate Court. Police said Cowart then helped Duncan escape by driving him away from the bar after the shooting.

Both Cowart and Duncan remained Thursday in the county jail.

Duncan also is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, willful obstruction of the law and possession of a controlled substance, jail records show.

Cowart's charges include possession of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and willful obstruction of the law, jail records show.

The investigation continues and those with information are asked to call Brunswick Police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.