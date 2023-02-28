Police arrest murder suspect's cousin

Feb. 27—A murder suspect's cousin was arrested Friday after being accused of tampering with surveillance video that showed numerous angles of a fatal Dec. 30 shooting on Rufina Street.

Jose Delgado's served arrest warrant was filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The 30-year-old is charged with tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and harboring or aiding a felon, according to online court records.

His cousin, suspect Mark Delgado Jr., was still at large late Monday afternoon. He is accused of fatally shooting James Towle, 55, on the street outside of Dave's Muffler Shop and is charged with first-degree murder.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz could not be reached for comment Monday on the circumstances surrounding Jose Delgado's arrest. He was booked into the Santa Fe County jail shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, according to the facility's online records.

Police found Jose Delgado lives atop Dave's Muffler Shop and questioned him shortly after the shooting, according to an arrest warrant. He gave investigators permission to view his apartment's surveillance video but became nervous when police pressed him on missing video clips and tampered files.

Investigators seized Jose Delgado's cellphone and surveillance system. According to an affidavit, police found incriminating text messages between Delgado and the owner of Dave's Muffler Shop and extracted surveillance footage showing Towle's death.

Delgado had a court appearance from jail Monday, according to online court records, where conditions of release were set. His next proceeding is scheduled for March 8.