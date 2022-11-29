Police make arrest in murder of woman found dead in Charlotte apartment complex

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the October death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, police in Charlotte announced.

Tyquawon Parker has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement.

Willard was found shot Oct. 23 at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Snow Lane, police said at the time. Days later police asked for the community’s help locating Willard’s car, the Charlotte Observer reported previously, saying it had been stolen and was believed to be connected to the murder.

The investigation into Willard’s murder is still “active and ongoing,” CMPD said in its latest statement. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.

CMPD says death cases are not linked, debunks ‘inaccurate’ social media rumors