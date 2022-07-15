Police arrest naked man who fled from hospital after shooting

A 29-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was wanted for a felony warrant was arrested after police found him naked and hiding in a dumpster on Thursday afternoon.

Seattle police said at 3:30 p.m., officers were called near 27th Avenue and East Spring Street for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found evidence from a collision and 20 shell casings.

Witnesses told police that multiple cars fled the scene, including a red BMW.

Minutes later, officers were called to 17th Avenue and East Madison Street for another crash involving a red BMW.

Police said the driver of the BMW told a witness someone had shot him. However, another car arrived at the scene, picked up the driver and took him to a hospital on First Hill.

The other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and talked to officers, authorities said.

While investigators were collecting evidence at the scene, they recovered two guns and then went to the hospital to talk with the man who had been shot in his leg.

Investigators said the victim was uncooperative and lied about his name. They also discovered he had a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody.

The man then ran from officers in his hospital gown but was eventually noticed by a passerby, who flagged down police. The passerby said the man ran naked down the block.

Police said they found the man naked and hiding in a dumpster.

The man was arrested and taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police said he will be booked into jail after he is medically cleared.



