Police make arrest in NBT Bank robbery case

Feb. 14—Oneonta Police said Monday an Oneonta man has been arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 29 robbery of the NBT Bank branch on Wall Street in the city.

According to a media release, Elijah Vergari, 29, was indicted by an Otsego County Court grand jury on a charge of third-degree robbery.

Police said Vergari "was developed as a suspect" and the results of the police investigation were presented to the grand jury by the district attorney's office.

According to the release, Vergari was arraigned Monday in Otsego County Court. Because of pending felony charges in Delaware County, bail was set at $10,000 cash and Vergari was remanded to the custody of the Otsego County sheriff.

Oneonta Police said they worked with the State Police Forensic ID unit, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and NBT bank security services in investigating the case.

Vergari had been charged in Delaware County in June 2021 with first-degree attempted robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, attempted petit larceny and unlawful possession of a noxious material after an incident in the town of Davenport.