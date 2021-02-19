Police arrest neo-Nazi suspect in Temple Beth Shalom vandalism

Emma Epperly and Maggie Quinlan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

Feb. 18—Police have arrested a self-identifying neo-Nazi who is suspected of defacing Temple Beth Shalom on Spokane's South Hill earlier this month.

Raymond Bryant, 44, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of malicious harassment and malicious mischief, both class C felonies.

Police responded to a call at the synagogue on East 30th Avenue on the morning of Feb. 8 after graffiti was reported on one side of the building and on the Holocaust memorial there.

The police department collected paint samples from the building, and surveillance footage showed a lone man wearing gloves and a mask at the scene.

Spokane Police Department detectives executed a search warrant Thursday on Bryant's Airway Heights home and arrested him shortly thereafter, according to police.

At a Black Lives Matter protest in September, Bryant toted a poster with a large swastika advertising his and a friend's neo-Nazi organization 14 First, a reference to the 14-word Nazi slogan, "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children."

He stood with several other neo-Nazis. Bryant and 14 First leader Eddie McBride wore shaved heads, black boots and mostly black clothing.

There, Bryant said he is a "proud Nazi" and "racist," and his position "needs to be more extreme."

Bryant and McBride said they believe the Holocaust never happened. In fact, historians estimate more than 5 million Jews were murdered during the genocide, according to "Quantifying the Holocaust," an article published in the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

Lewi Stone, the author and a faculty member at Tel Aviv University, wrote that the Holocaust was, "unarguably one of the most destructive and murderous events in the history of human civilization."

About 1 million Jews were murdered at the Auschwitz concentration camp alone, along with about 100,000 other Europeans, according to the Auschwitz museum website.

Bryant was booked into the Spokane County Jail on Thursday and was set to have his first appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

After his arrest, Bryant told police he was also responsible for distributing anti-Semitic flyers across Spokane, including outside a television station, a few days after the vandalism occurred, officers said.

Police Chief Craig Meidl called the vandalism "reprehensible," adding that "We will always stand with those who are the target of hate and bigotry." Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the symbols "desecrate a place of worship and a memorial to those whose lives were lost during a hateful time in world history," calling them "disgusting."

"We speak on behalf of the community when we say this type of hate and divisiveness in our community will never be tolerated," she said in statement from her office on the day of the crime.

Recommended Stories

  • South Dakota's attorney general charged with misdemeanors in fatal car crash

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) was charged on Thursday with three misdemeanors for hitting and killing a man with his car last September. The victim was 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Ravnsborg was charged with careless driving, driving out of his lane, and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone, and could face up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500 for each charge. Hyde County Deputy State's Attorney Emily Sovell said Ravnsborg was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and for him to be charged with manslaughter, the state wold have had to show he "consciously and unjustifiably" disregarded a substantial risk, The Associated Press reports. "At best, his conduct was negligent, which is insufficient to bring criminal charges in South Dakota," Beadle County State's Attorney Michael Moore said. The incident occurred near Highmore on the night of Sept. 12, as Ravnsborg drove home to Pierre from a Republican fundraiser. He initially told law enforcement he thought he hit a large animal, and didn't know he struck a person until he returned to the scene the next day. Investigators said Ravnsborg was distracted and drove into the shoulder of the highway, where Boever was walking. Relatives and friends of Boever are upset that Ravnsborg was able to avoid more serious felony charges, and question why it took so long to finally charge him. "I was afraid the charge would be something on the order of crossing the white line," Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin, told AP. "And that's exactly what the charge was." In a statement, Ravnsborg said he can't imagine the "pain and loss" Boever's family is feeling, and appreciates "that the presumption of innocence placed within our legal system continues to work." More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughBob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancerThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outages

  • Australian carer mothers orphaned kangaroos back to health

    Wearing pink surgical gloves, animal carer Christie Jarrett gently wraps the foot of an orphaned seven-month-old kangaroo with surgical tape at a facility set up at her rural home near the Australian city of Bathurst in New South Wales (NSW). Attacked by crows after losing his mother, the joey, an eastern grey named Andy, now stays in a cloth pouch in Jarrett's home, where he will remain until he is strong enough to be released back into the plains. "He had a bit of surgery and he's doing really well now," said Jarrett, a long-term volunteer with the country's largest wildlife rescue organisation, NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service.

  • Iran nuclear deal: US agrees to join talks brokered by EU

    Tehran yet to answer European invitation seeking reinstatement of 2015 agreement torn up by Donald Trump Ned Price, US State Department spokesman. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/AFP/Getty Images The US has agreed to take part in multilateral talks with Iran hosted by the EU, with the aim of negotiating a return by both countries to the 2015 nuclear deal that is close to falling apart in the wake of the Trump administration. The state department spokesman, Ned Price, said the US would accept the invitation of the EU high representative for discussions with Iran and the five other countries that agreed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by which Iran accepted strict constraints on its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief. There was no immediate word from Tehran on whether it was ready to join the talks, which so far have no agreed start time or location. The US has made clear its delegation will be led by its special envoy, Rob Malley, who helped negotiate the JCPOA six years ago. “Until we sit down and talk, nothing’s going to happen, but that doesn’t mean that when we sit down and talk we’re going to succeed,” a senior state department official said. “We do know that if you don’t take that step, the situation is just going to go from bad to worse.” Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA in 2018 and imposed escalating punitive sanctions on Iran. In response Iran progressively shrugged off JCPOA constraints on uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities. Since Joe Biden’s inauguration both countries have signalled their readiness to re-enter the agreement, but have differed on who should make the first move. The leadership in Iran has indicated preparedness to negotiate a step-by-step approach of “compliance for compliance”. The talks have been announced at a time of growing tension, as Iran has increased its use of advanced centrifuges, begun making small quantities of uranium metal (essential for building warheads) and threatened to expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency next week. On Thursday the US and the European JCPOA participants – the UK, France and Germany – issued a joint statement calling on Iran to return to compliance, to refrain from expelling inspectors and appealing for a return to diplomacy. A few minutes later, as part of an apparently choreographed series of moves, Enrique Mora, the EU political director and lead negotiator, tweeted an invitation to talks. “The JCPOA at a critical moment,” Mora wrote. “Intense talks with all participants and the US. I am ready to invite them to an informal meeting to discuss the way forward.” Some three hours later Price issued a statement accepting the invitation. At the same time, the US mission to the UN formally dissociated itself from a claim made by the Trump administration in September that UN sanctions on Iran had been reimposed – a claim almost every other nation ignored. The US has also dropped special restrictions on Iranian diplomats in New York imposed by the Trump administration, that limited them to the Iranian mission, the ambassador’s residence, the airport and a six-block radius around the UN. They will now be subject to the limits that were in force before the Trump era, a 25-mile radius around midtown Manhattan. US officials said the timing and location of the talks would be up to the EU hosts, and warned that they were unlikely to lead to a quick breakthrough. “We’re not going to resolve this unilaterally. We’re not going to resolve this in a vacuum. We’re not going to resolve it by assuming that one side is going to take steps on its own,” a senior state department official said. “The only way this is going to happen – if it is going to happen – I assume will be a painstaking additional process.” “It will take some time for both sides to agree what they will define as ‘compliance for compliance’.”

  • Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot

    The first dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is 85% effective, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found, potentially fuelling a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as governments try to stretch out supplies. The Sheba study, to be published in The Lancet medical journal, comes a day after Canadian researchers suggested that the second Pfizer dose be delayed given the high level of protection from the first shot in order to increase the number of people getting vaccinated. The FDA said in December data from those trials showed that the vaccine began conferring some protection to recipients before they received the second shot, but more data would be needed to assess the potential of a single-dose shot.

  • Global Value Rotation Has Morphed Into Chasing Risk at Any Price

    (Bloomberg) -- The great global rotation out of growth into value stocks looks to have stalled this year, and investors have switched to chasing the riskiest stocks from both cohorts.The MSCI World Value Index has performed in line with its growth counterpart this year -- up about 4% -- after a late 2020 burst saw it outperform by over 6 percentage points from the period just after the U.S. election. An analysis of return data from Societe Generale SA shows while investors have continued to chase the most volatile value stocks in 2021, they have also been backing the riskiest growth names.“The demand so far this year has really been for the riskier stocks, be they expensive and exciting technology names or cheaper names beaten up by the economic slump,” wrote strategists including Andrew Lapthorne on Thursday. “While you might then conclude there has been a rotation out of low volatility names, it is only the expensive, more glamorous part of the high-quality segment of the market that is suffering.”According to SocGen, the most expensive and volatile global stocks have risen over 12% so far this year, with the cheapest volatile names up about 11%. The most expensive and defensive stocks are the ones that have underperformed, with their earnings expectations also taking a hit relative to peers, the team showed.Late last year, hopes for further stimulus after the U.S. election and the start of vaccination campaigns sparked a global stocks rotation into value sectors and out of more defensive industries like technology. While all the elements for that value beat remain in place -- improving growth and inflation expectations -- this data suggests investors have adopted a so-called barbell strategy and are refusing to give up on all but the most staid growth names.The analysis will be further evidence for those who think much good news on the reflation front is already priced into markets, and continue to worry about signs of froth in risk assets.“The story of the last few months has been less about value versus growth and more about a rally in riskier stocks,” the SocGen strategists wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elementary School Worker Beaten at Bus Stop in Rosemead, Loses Part of His Finger

    An elementary school worker was assaulted in an unprovoked attack at a Rosemead, California bus stop. Last week, Matthew Leung, 51, who has worked as a paraprofessional for more than 20 years at Gates Street Elementary School, was standing at a bus stop near Rosemead Boulevard and Marshall Street when a man on a bike approached him. Leung struck a conversation with the man, asking him what bus number he was taking.

  • What the Carson Wentz trade to Colts tells us about the Steelers organization

    A month after Philip Rivers announced his retirement, the Indianapolis Colts already have his heir apparent. Former Philadelphia Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Colts on Thursday afternoon. What the Wentz trade should tell us about the Steelers organization is that they're comfortable with the potential for mediocrity at the quarterback position. Should Ben Roethlisberger hang up his cleats, as Rivers did, Pittsburgh will find itself woefully unprepared.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.