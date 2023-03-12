Police arrest NH man after performing a ‘burnout’ in front of Trooper and causing vehicle pursuit

New Hampshire State Police have arrested a man after he did a “burnout”, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

On March 11, an NH trooper noticed a vehicle traveling at 82 MPH in a posted 50 MPH zone on Route 3A in Hill, NH

The Trooper activated her emergency lights in an attempt to stop and pull the vehicle over.

The driver, John Carter, 33, of Hill stopped in the roadway in front of the Trooper, did a ‘burnout’ across the width of the roadway, and then accelerated away from the Trooper, police say.

The vehicle was identified as a 1985 Chevrolet K10 pick-up truck. The Trooper continued driving behind Carter with her emergency lights and sirens activated and he refused to stop.

The pursuit continued through multiple roads in Hill. The pursuit ended after the vehicle drove into a snowbank on Old Town Road in the Town of Hill.

After crashing into the snowbank, Carter fled from the vehicle and after a brief foot pursuit was taken into custody at the scene.

Carter is being charged with the following:

Operating after Certification as Habitual Offender

Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Drug

Deal/Possession of Prescription Drugs

Resisting Arrest/Detention

Reckless Operation

Disobeying a Police Officer

Unregistered Vehicle

Carter was transported to Merrimack County Jail where he is held on his charges pending his arraignment on Monday, March 13.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Erin Frost at (603)271-1162.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

