Police make arrest in non-fatal shooting of 2 teens in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in Thursday’s non-fatal shooting of two teenaged girls in Homewood.

According to police, 20-year-old Temani Lewis of Wilkinsburg has been arrested for the shooting of two 18-year-old victims.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 teenage girls taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

Both females were shot in the 7400 block of Stranahan Street.

Lewis has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

She has been taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

No criminal charges expected after group of children allegedly ransack Fayette County home Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split after 9 months VIDEO: Explainer: Dangers of lightning as strong storms move through Pittsburgh area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts