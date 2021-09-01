Police arrest Norfolk man on charges of killing girlfriend
Police arrested a Norfolk man Wednesday on charges that he killed his girlfriend last month.
Julius A. Herring, 36, is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm. He is being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.
The Norfolk police fugitive squad and Virginia Beach police arrested Herring in Virginia Beach.
Dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim around 11:55 p.m. Aug 23. When Norfolk police arrived at the home, located in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road, they found Amira Y. James-Rodgers, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound.
James-Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.
